Rea (3-1) took the loss against the Reds on Saturday, allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks with eight strikeouts over five innings.

Rea surrendered a two-run homer in the first inning and then allowed four runs across his final two frames. It was a mixed outing, as he threw 70 of 108 pitches for strikes and recorded a season-high eight punchouts while also yielding his most walks and runs in a start this season. The 34-year-old will carry a 3.28 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 40:14 K:BB across 46.2 innings into a rematch with the Reds at home next weekend.