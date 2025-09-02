Rea did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks over four innings against Atlanta. He struck out three.

Rea was unimpressive Monday, failing to get through five innings and allowing plenty of traffic on the bases. The right-hander has shown signs of wearing down lately, pitching to a 5.03 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 34 innings in his last seven outings. He's slated to take the ball again Sunday against Washington.