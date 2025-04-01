Rea earned a save against the Athletics on Monday, pitching three scoreless innings during which he gave up four hits and struck out one batter.

Rea had a 16-3 cushion when he entered in the seventh inning, so he didn't experience much pressure. Still, the veteran righty looked good on the mound, yielding just four singles over four scoreless frames. Rea lost out to Monday's starter Ben Brown for a season-opening spot in Chicago's rotation, and he doesn't figure to see many more save chances since he'll likely work mostly in middle and long relief.