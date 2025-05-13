Rea (3-0) earned the win Monday versus the Marlins, conceding two runs on six hits and two walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out four.

The veteran right-hander looked sharp against a weak Miami lineup, tossing 57 strikes out of 98 total pitches. The only blemish on Rea's outing came in the seventh inning when Derek Hill popped a two-run homer to chase the Chicago starter from the game. Rea now owns a 2.48 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB across 36.1 innings. His solid performance should continue to keep him in the rotation, with his next turn currently slated to be against the White Sox at home this weekend.