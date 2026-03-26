Rea will make Chicago's Opening Day roster as a long reliever, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

With Cade Horton staking his claim to a rotation spot after an impressive rookie season and Edward Cabrera joining the Cubs via trade, Rea ultimately got pushed to the bullpen. The veteran righty made 27 starts for Chicago during the 2025 regular season, but he'll now slot in as a long reliever capable of supplying multiple innings out of the bullpen. Rea's fantasy value takes a hit in this role, though he certainly could make some spot starts throughout the year.