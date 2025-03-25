Rea is expected to begin the season working as a reliever after Ben Brown was named the Cubs' No. 5 starter Tuesday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Rea appeared to have the upper hand for Chicago's final rotation spot after Jordan Wicks was optioned to Triple-A Iowa last week, but Ben Brown will instead get the nod with Javier Assad (oblique) on the shelf. Rea is likely to receive some starts at some point this season, but his 4.29 ERA and 7.2 K/9 across 167.2 regular-season innings with Milwaukee last year is an indication that he won't have much fantasy relevance.