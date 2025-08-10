Rea (9-5) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings to earn the win over the Cardinals on Saturday.

Rea's shutout bid was broken up when Alec Burleson plated a run on a groundout in the sixth inning. This was Rea's first quality start in his last five outings -- he last reached the six-inning mark when he pitched seven frames of one-run ball July 10 versus the Twins. The right-hander is now at a 4.09 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 85:31 K:BB through 116.2 innings over 24 appearances (20 starts). Rea is tentatively projected to make his next start at Toronto. With the Cubs facing a stretch of 14 games in 13 days starting Tuesday in Toronto, he should be good to stick in the rotation for a bit longer even if Jameson Taillon (calf) and Javier Assad (oblique) are ready to return around the middle of the month.