Rea allowed a run on four hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the White Sox on Sunday.

Rea continues to handle a starting role fairly well. He's allowed two runs or less in six of his seven starts this season, though he's walked two batters in each of his last five outings, and he's given up a home run in four straight starts. The right-hander is now at a 2.38 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 32:11 K:BB across 41.2 innings over 10 appearances. Rea is projected for a road start at Cincinnati in his next outing.