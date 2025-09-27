Rea (11-7) earned the win against the Cardinals on Friday, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out seven over 5.2 scoreless innings.

Rea was sharp, pounding the zone with 56 of 77 pitches for strikes and racking up 13 whiffs. The 35-year-old snapped a winless skid dating back to Aug. 20 despite limiting opponents to three earned runs or fewer in each of his past five outings. He closes the regular season with a career-best 3.95 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 127:44 K:BB across 159.1 innings.