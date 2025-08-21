Rea (10-5) earned the win Wednesday against the Brewers, allowing two runs on three hits and five walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

Rea gave the Cubs at least five innings while conceding a lone run in his third straight start, although he issued a season-high five walks. Only 53 of the right-hander's 96 pitches landed for strikes, though he did manage to keep the ball in the yard for a fifth consecutive outing. Rea will bring a quality 3.96 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 93:38 K:BB across 127.1 frames into his next scheduled appearance, which is set to come next week in San Francisco.