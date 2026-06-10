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Cubs' Colin Rea: Surrenders seven runs Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rea (5-4) took the loss against Colorado on Tuesday, allowing seven runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out two batters over 4.2 innings.

Rea fell behind quickly when he gave up a two-run home run to Hunter Goodman in the first inning. The Rockies got to him for three more runs in the second, with Ezequiel Tovar contributing a solo homer, and Chicago never got close after that. The seven earned runs Rea allowed were a season-worst mark, and the veteran hurler ended with more walks (three) than punchouts (two) while notching just five whiffs. His season ERA jumped up to an undesirable 5.19, which is accompanied by a 1.43 WHIP and 54:25 K:BB through 69.1 innings across 14 appearances (11 starts).

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