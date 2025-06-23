Rea (4-3) allowed seven runs on 11 hits and a walk over 5.1 innings Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Mariners.

Rea served up four home runs in the tough loss, including a pair by Dominic Canzone. Rea did not allow a long ball through his first 18.2 innings this season but has since coughed up 13 of them in his last 10 appearances. The poor outing bumped his season ERA from 3.84 to 4.42 through 73.1 frames. Rea has produced a 6.89 ERA over his last six outings, allowing at least six runs in three of those. He's projected to start in Houston next weekend.