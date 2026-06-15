Cubs' Colin Rea: Takes another loss Sunday

Rea (5-5) allowed four runs on six hits across 4.2 innings and took the loss in Sunday's 5-1 defeat to the Giants. He walked three and struck out two.

Rea worked as the bulk pitcher behind opener Ryan Rolison, and the former struggled upon entering the contest. The veteran righty has now taken the loss in his last two appearances, during which time he's allowed 11 runs across 9.1 innings, which has pushed his season ERA up to 5.35. Rea doesn't strike out many batters, with only a 6.8 K/9 on the year, and that limits his margin for error as well as his fantasy upside. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next scheduled start, which is currently lined up for Saturday against the Blue Jays.