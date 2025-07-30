Rea (8-5) allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk over four-plus innings Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against Milwaukee.

Rea escaped some early trouble with just two runs allowed through four inefficient innings. He was then charged with two more runs in the fifth inning despite not recording an out in the frame. Rea looked impressive during a four-start winning streak but has since been tagged with 10 runs (nine earned) over nine innings in his last two outings. The veteran righty now owns a 4.25 ERA with a 75:28 K:BB through 106 frames this season. Rea will look to turn things around in his next outing, which is currently slated to be at home against the Reds next week.