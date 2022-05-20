Villar went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Villar's home run, his second of the season, was one of four solo home runs for Chicago. The utility player hasn't provided a ton of power so far this year, though he did blast 18 long balls in 142 games last season, so he may start to trend upward in that category as long as he continues to see regular playing time. He reached double figures in home runs in five of the last six seasons, with the shortened 2020 campaign the only exception.