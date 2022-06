Villar is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

Villar will take a seat after he picked up starts in the infield in eight of the Cubs' last nine contests. Andrelton Simmons will get a look at second base in his stead, but Villar is projected to serve as the primary option at that position until Nick Madrigal (groin) is ready to return from the 10-day injured list.