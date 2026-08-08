Cubs' Kevin Gausman: Notches win in Cubs debut

Gausman (6-10) earned the win Friday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over seven innings in a 6-4 victory over the Royals. He struck out four.

The veteran right-hander struck out exactly four batters for a second straight outing but generated 15 swinging strikes on 96 pitches as he secured the victory in his Cubs debut. It's just the second time all season that Gausman has completed seven frames after doing so 10 times over 32 regular-season starts for Toronto last year. After posting a 9.3 K/9 over 20 starts during the first half of the season, he's recorded just 15 strikeouts in 22 innings (four games) since the All-Star break and has a 4.09 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in that span.