Soroka left Monday's start against Cincinnati due to right shoulder discomfort, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Soroka can be considered day-to-day until the team has a chance to re-evaluate the right-hander over the next few days. Ben Brown, who took over for Soroka on Monday, would be a candidate to take Soroka's place in the rotation if he's unable to make his next start.

