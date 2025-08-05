Cubs' Michael Soroka: Battling shoulder discomfort
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soroka left Monday's start against Cincinnati due to right shoulder discomfort, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Soroka can be considered day-to-day until the team has a chance to re-evaluate the right-hander over the next few days. Ben Brown, who took over for Soroka on Monday, would be a candidate to take Soroka's place in the rotation if he's unable to make his next start.
