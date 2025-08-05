Cubs' Michael Soroka: Exits start early
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soroka left Monday's start against the Reds with an apparent injury, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports. He allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out three over two innings prior to departing.
The team has yet to provide an update on Soroka's status after throwing only 31 pitches over two frames. Ben Brown was called upon as a long relief option following Soroka's early exit.
