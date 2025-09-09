Soroka (shoulder) is scheduled for a multi-inning rehab outing with Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, and he could rejoin the Cubs soon after that, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Soroka has been out since his first and only appearance for the Cubs back on Aug. 4 after he was acquired from the Nationals prior to the trade deadline. The veteran has been building up in a throwing program as he recovers from a strain to his right shoulder, and the rehab appearance may be his last step in the process. The Cubs also could be grooming Soroka for a long-relief role, as the rotation currently includes Shota Imanaga, Cade Horton, Matthew Boyd and Colin Rea, with Jameson Taillon (groin) set to return from the injured list Wednesday. Soroka's best chance at starting would likely be bumping Rea as the No. 5 starter at some point.