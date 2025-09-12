Soroka (shoulder) allowed one earned run on one hit and no walks while striking out three across 2.1 innings in a rehab outing with Triple-A Iowa on Thursday.

Soroka was scheduled to make a rehab outing Wednesday, but it was instead pushed to Thursday. He allowed a solo home run to Jack Suwinski (groin) but otherwise looked sharp while throwing 38 pitches. He should be in line to return from the injured list in short order.