Cubs' Michael Soroka: Records seven outs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soroka (shoulder) allowed one earned run on one hit and no walks while striking out three across 2.1 innings in a rehab outing with Triple-A Iowa on Thursday.
Soroka was scheduled to make a rehab outing Wednesday, but it was instead pushed to Thursday. He allowed a solo home run to Jack Suwinski (groin) but otherwise looked sharp while throwing 38 pitches. He should be in line to return from the injured list in short order.
