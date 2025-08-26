Soroka (shoulder) has resumed playing catch and is set to throw off a mound Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Soroka, who came over to Chicago in a trade before the deadline, left his team debut Aug. 4 after just two innings and 31 pitches due to a right shoulder strain. The veteran righty seems to be slowly working his way back, and the Cubs are targeting a mid-September return to the majors. Soroka could slot back into the rotation when healthy, either bumping No. 5 starter Colin Rea to the bullpen or potentially filling in for Jameson Taillon, who left his last start early due to left groin tightness.