Soroka is slated to start Monday's game against the Reds at Wrigley Field.

After coming over from Washington in a deadline deal, Soroka will claim a spot in the back end of the Cubs rotation in place of right-hander Ben Brown, who appears to have been moved to the bullpen. Over his 16 starts with the Nationals this season, Soroka sported a 4.87 ERA, but his 1.13 WHIP, career-best 18.4 K-BB% and 4.05 xFIP all suggest that he pitched better than his ERA indicated.