Cubs' Michael Soroka: Will require IL stint
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soroka (shoulder) is expected to be placed on the injured list, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
The club is presumably still in the process of running more tests, but it's already been determined that Soroka will be shut down for at least the next 15 days. The severity of the injury remains unclear at this time.
