Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Blasts two home runs Wednesday

Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-4 with a walk, two solo home runs and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 9-7 win over the Orioles.

Crow-Armstrong continued his torrid start to July, as he now has a six-game hitting streak to begin the month, and he's provided three home runs, six RBI and six runs scored as well. Overall, the star outfielder is on an eight-game hitting streak, which has pushed his season batting average up to .296 to go along with a robust .928 OPS. With 21 home runs and 23 stolen bases on the year, Crow-Armstrong has emerged as a truly elite fantasy option, and he's showing no signs of slowing down.