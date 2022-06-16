Crow-Armstrong is dealing with a hand injury and is expected to be sidelined for a week or two, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but it's apparently not a serious concern since Crow-Armstrong is expected to make a relatively quick return. The 20-year-old had a .998 OPS with Single-A Myrtle Beach to start the season and was promoted to High-A South Bend, but he's struggled through nine games at the higher level with a .692 OPS and 30.8 percent strikeout rate.