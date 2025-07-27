Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in Sunday's 5-4 win over the White Sox. He also stole a base.

Crow-Armstrong continued his strong second half of the season, as he recorded at least one hit for the seventh time in eight games following the All-Star break. In this stretch, the young outfielder is batting .313 with nine extra-base knocks and two stolen bases, pushing him to 29 steals for the year to go along with 27 home runs. Crow-Armstrong is having an MVP-caliber campaign, and he's been an elite fantasy contributor.