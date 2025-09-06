Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Drives in two, swipes base Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-3 with a run scored, a stolen base and two RBI in Friday's 11-5 win over the Nationals.
After being held out of the lineup in each of his last two games amid a slump, Crow-Armstrong returned Friday with a much-improved performance. The speedy outfielder is still batting just .206 over his last 10 games, and he's gone deep just once in his last 37 contests, but Crow-Armstrong is too talented to keep out of fantasy lineups. He's now up to 32 stolen bases on the season, and he's added 28 home runs for a full stat line.
