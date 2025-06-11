Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: First day off this season
By RotoWire Staff
Crow-Armstrong is not in the lineup for Wednesday's tilt in Philadelphia.
Crow-Armstrong will receive his first day off of the season after hitting just .219/.261/.406 over his last 16 games, albeit with three home runs and seven stolen bases during that span. Vidal Brujan will occupy center field and bat ninth for the Cubs.
