Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Goes deep in loss
Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Royals.
Following his first All-Star Game nod last week, Crow-Armstrong has come out of the break firing on all cylinders. Across his first five games of the second half, the young outfielder has gone 7-for-20 with two home runs and a stolen base. For the season, Crow-Armstrong now has 27 long balls to go along with 28 steals, making him a dynamic option in all fantasy formats.
