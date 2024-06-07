Crow-Armstrong is not in the lineup for Friday's game in Cincinnati.
Tough southpaw Nick Lodolo is starting for the Reds, so the lefty-hitting Crow-Armstrong will begin the contest on the bench. The rookie outfielder has now started just two of the last five games, with two of those coming against lefties. Cody Bellinger will be in center field for the Cubs on Friday.
