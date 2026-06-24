Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Hits key home run in win

Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-3 with two walks and a three-run home run in Tuesday's 9-6 win over the Mets.

Crow-Armstrong took Kodai Senga deep with two outs in the second inning, and the three-run shot ultimately was the difference in the game. The star outfielder has been on a power surge with 10 home runs so far across 18 games in June. Overall, Crow-Armstrong is up to 17 homers to go along with an .895 OPS and 18 stolen bases, and he's emerging as one of the most dynamic players in all of fantasy baseball due to his combination of power and speed.