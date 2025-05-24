Crow-Armstrong went 3-for-5 with two home runs and six total RBI during Friday's 13-6 win over the Reds.

Crow-Armstrong put the Cubs on the board in the fourth inning with a two-run homer off Hunter Greene, and his grand slam off Tony Santillan in the seventh put Chicago in the lead for good. After slashing .237/.286/.384 during his rookie season, the 23-year-old outfielder now ranks seventh in the majors with 14 HR on the year, and his 45 RBI put him in second place among all NL hitters, only trailing teammate Seiya Suzuki (46).