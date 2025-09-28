Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Cardinals.

Crow-Armstrong has now gone deep in consecutive games, pushing his season total up to 31. That's easily a new career best and is tied with Seiya Suzuki for second on the team behind Michael Busch, who has 34 long balls. Crow-Armstrong has also swiped 35 bases this year, giving him his first career 30-30 campaign and offering a glimpse at the 23-year-old's long-term potential.