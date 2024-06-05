Crow-Armstrong is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.
Crow-Armstrong started the previous four games against a right-handed pitcher, but he'll take a seat Wednesday with righty Erick Fedde starting for the White Sox. Cody Bellinger will move to center field while Michael Busch mans first base.
