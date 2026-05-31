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Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Racks up four hits Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Crow-Armstrong went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, two total runs and two total RBI in a 6-1 win against the Cardinals on Saturday.

Crow-Armstrong struck out in his first plate appearance, but St. Louis was unable to get him out thereafter. The star outfielder crushed a 444-foot solo homer in the eighth inning and capped the scoring with an RBI single in the ninth. It was the first four-hit effort of the season for Crow-Armstrong and the fourth in his career. He moved into the leadoff spot May 23 and has reached base in all but one of his eight games since. During that span, he's batting .290 (9-for-31) with two doubles, a homer, six runs, four RBI and a 5:10 BB:K.

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