Crow-Armstrong is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's contest with Arizona.
Crow-Armstrong will remain on the bench for a third consecutive game Sunday as Mike Tauchman draws another start in center field. The 21-year-old may be on the short side of a platoon in the outfield for the time being.
