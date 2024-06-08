Crow-Armstrong isn't in the Cubs' lineup Saturday against the Reds.
Southpaw Andrew Abbott will start on the bump for Cincinnati, meaning the lefty-hitting Crow-Armstrong will begin Saturday's contest on the bench. Cody Bellinger will start in center field with Michael Busch at first base.
