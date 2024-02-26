With Cody Bellinger returning to the Cubs, Crow-Armstrong may not have a clear path to MLB playing time in 2024, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Bellinger, who agreed to return to the Cubs by signing a three-year, $80 million contract Sunday, will likely see a lot of playing time in center, which is also Crow-Armstrong's natural position. Veteran Mike Tauchman may be the top option to spell Bellinger when he rests or shifts over to first, which could push Crow-Armstrong out of the fold. The 22-year-old still has plenty of upside and should get his shot with the Cubs soon enough.