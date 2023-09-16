Crow-Armstrong remains on the bench for Saturday's game against Arizona.

Crow-Armstrong started a pair of games earlier in the week after earning his first career call-up, but he's now been on the bench for two games in a row. He's gone 0-for-7 at the plate with three strikeouts and is 0-for-1 on the basepaths, so he's yet to do much in very limited action to suggest he should be playing everyday for a contender. Mike Tauchman starts in center field Saturday.