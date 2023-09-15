Crow-Armstrong isn't in the Cubs' lineup Friday against the Diamondbacks.
Crow-Armstrong remains hitless (0-for-7) through the first three games of his MLB career, so the Cubs will give the 21-year-old a day off to regroup. Mike Tauchman will start in center field Friday and bat in the leadoff spot.
