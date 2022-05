Ortega will start in right field and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Ortega will pick up his third start in four games after he went 2-for-4 with a run and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Padres. The Cubs will have room for both Ortega and Frank Schwindel in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale, but one of the two will likely lose out on regular at-bats once Seiya Suzuki (ankle) is back to full strength.