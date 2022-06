Ortega went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 5-3 loss to the Cardinals on Saturday.

Ortega went deep off Giovanny Gallegos to tie the game at 3-3 in the top of the eighth. The 31-year-old veteran has posted a solid .327/.397/.500 over the month of June and should continue to see at-bats in the top half of the Cubs lineup as Frank Schwindel (lower back) and Seiya Suzuki (finger) miss time due to injury.