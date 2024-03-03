Imanaga allowed three runs on three hits across 2.1 innings in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers. He struck out five.

Outside of allowing a three-run home run, Imanaga looked pretty good in his first start of the spring with his new team, striking out half of the batters he faced. The lefty is expected to slot into a top-of-the-rotation role with the Cubs after coming over from Nippon Professional Baseball in the offseason. Imanaga may have some ups and downs as he adjusts to MLB hitting for the first time, but the talent is there for him to make a strong fantasy impact.