Imanaga appears on track to start the Cubs' home opener April 1 versus the Rockies, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Justin Steele will get the ball on Opening Day in Texas on March 28, potentially followed by Kyle Hendricks and Jordan Wicks. Imanaga would then be in line to make his MLB debut when the Cubs kick off a six-game homestand to begin April. The Japanese lefty has posted a 4.66 ERA in three spring starts, but his 19 strikeouts over 9.2 innings showcase the type of potential he possesses in his first season in North America.