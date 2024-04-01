Imanaga (1-0) tossed six scoreless innings to earn the win Monday against the Rockies. He allowed two hits and struck out nine.

Making his first regular-season start in the majors, Imanaga looked right at home as he cruised through the Colorado lineup on 92 pitches and didn't allow a hit until the sixth inning. The lefty, who came over from Japan in the offseason on a four-year, $53 million deal, could be relied on even more heavily in the early going with Justin Steele (hamstring) likely out until May. The early indication is that Imanaga is up to the task and could be a strong fantasy asset. He'll look to build on his promising debut in his next start, which is tentatively set for Sunday against the Dodgers, a decidedly tougher opponent.