The Cubs reassigned Jankowski to minor-league camp Sunday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jankowski was part of the Cubs' latest round of cuts as the team looks to trim its travel roster to 31 in advance of the two-game, season-opening series in Tokyo versus the Dodgers that begins March 18. The veteran outfielder attended big-league camp as a non-roster invitee after slashing .200/.266/.242 over 207 plate appearances in the majors with the Rangers in 2024. Jankowski is tentatively slated to open the season at Triple-A Iowa, though the Cubs could grant the 33-year-old a release from his minor-league contract if he requests it.