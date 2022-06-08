Manager David Ross said Wednesday that Miley (shoulder) is "definitely an option" to return during the Cubs' weekend series against the Yankees, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The Cubs haven't yet announced their rotation for their three-game series in New York, but Miley is eligible to return from the injured list Friday and will be in the mix to rejoin the rotation at Yankee Stadium. The southpaw has made three starts this season and has posted a 3.38 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 16 innings.