Miley's left shoulder did not respond well after a rehab outing Tuesday, and he has been shut down from throwing, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Miley appeared to be nearing a return to the rotation, but he will now be limited to rest and treatment. The setback will likely put Miley's season in jeopardy, though he could ramp back up to take a few turns through the rotation prior to the close of the campaign.