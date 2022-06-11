Miley (shoulder) will be re-examined Monday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Miley exited Friday's game against the Yankees after three innings due to left shoulder soreness after he spent time on the injured list with a similar issue prior to the matchup. The southpaw said after the game that he didn't want to predict whether he'd require another IL stint, but more information will likely be known after he's re-examined Monday. If he's cleared to make his next start, he tentatively lines up to take the mound at home against the Padres on Wednesday.